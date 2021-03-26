A smarter way to create
Perfect links, every time
Create error-free tracking links, quickly and simply.
Enable your team to self-serve with confidence.
No hassle. No mistakes. No bulky spreadsheets.
YOU CONTROL:
- The parameters you want to track
- The input method for each parameter
- The data validation rules for free text
Waste-free campaigns
View all campaign links and metrics in one place.
Foolproof design reduces errors, increases trust.
Get daily alerts on landing page problems.
WE CHECK LANDING PAGES:
- Load quickly
- Have valid analytics
- Do not redirect
Really love the way you built Uplifter and how easy it is to use. Keep it up!
Easy attribution
Connect ad platforms, UTMs and onsite analytics.
Easily compare all your drive-to-web activity.
Decide what to boost, what to ditch.
HOW?
- Google, Adobe & Salesforce integrations
- Slice your data by your custom parameters
- Our AI spots anomalies and insights
It’s free to start
Personal
WHAT YOU CAN DO
- 1 user
- 1 domain
- Create campaign links
- Create shortened links
- Create QR codes
- Compare performance
- Free email support
Team
ALL OF PERSONAL PLUS
- 5 users
- 3 domains
- User permissions
- Google Analytics audit
- Landing page monitoring
- Onboarding support
- Free online training
Enterprise
ALL OF TEAM PLUS
- Unlimited users
- Unlimited domains
- Branded shortened links
- Custom integrations
- Open API
- Single Sign On
- Anomaly detection
- Onboarding workshop
- Custom training
- Bi-annual review
Compare plans
|
Personal
|
Team
|
Enterprise
|
£20 per month
|
£200 per month
|
Contact us
|Max users
|Max users
|1
|5
|∞
|Max domains
|Max domains
|1
|3
|∞
|UTM builder
|UTM builder
|Link shortener
|Link shortener
|Custom
|QR codes
|QR codes
|Custom
|Performance reports
|Performance reports
|Basic
|Advanced
|Custom
|Integrations
|Integrations
|Google Analytics
|Google or Adobe
|Custom
|User permissions
|User permissions
|Landing page monitoring
|Landing page monitoring
|Google Analytics audit
|Google Analytics audit
|Open API
|Open API
|Single Sign On
|Single Sign On
|Anomaly detection
|Anomaly detection
|Onboarding
|Onboarding
|Self-serve
|Supported
|Workshop
|Custom training
|Custom training
|£1k
|KPI workshop
|KPI workshop
|£3k
|Bi-annual review
|Bi-annual review
|£4k